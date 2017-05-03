Zola: 'Italian Coaches are the best'

By Football Italia staff

Gianfranco Zola believes Italian tacticians will continue to rule Europe, as after Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri “would do well anywhere.”

The former Chelsea legend spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli about the imminent title for Conte at Stamford Bridge.

“Italian tacticians are very talented and I think suited to any major league. The Italian school of coaching prepares you at the highest level and this is an enormous advantage for all managers,” said Zola.

“Conte is a fine Coach and is doing great things in the Premier League.”

Carlo Ancelotti won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri took the Premier League title at Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Who does Zola see following in their footsteps to conquer England?

“I don’t think Sarri would have any problems in England, including with the language. He can do well anywhere, although I hope for the good of Napoli that he stays at the San Paolo for a while yet.

“Napoli play the best football in Italy, they are a team other Coaches ought to study and that is a big compliment to Sarri, who is doing such a great job.”

