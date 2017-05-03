How will Juventus cover Khedira?

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira’s suspension means Claudio Marchisio will start alongside Miralem Pjanic for tonight’s Monaco-Juventus game.

Khedira picked up a booking at Camp Nou in the quarter-final, meaning he misses tonight’s semi-final first leg.

His replacement will be Italian international Marchisio, a key man for the Bianconeri in recent years, but a player who has been in and out of the side this term as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

Speaking in his pre-match Press conference, Coach Max Allegri noted “Khedira is a more physical player and Marchisio has more movement”, so how will the switch affect Juve tonight?

Reports from Vinovo this week have suggested that the Serie A leaders have been working on possession drills, and Marchisio is well-suited to that approach.

In his appearances this season, the Italian has made an average of 53 passes, completing 88.2 per cent of them.

Khedira is no slouch in the passing department, but makes fewer passes at 47.6 per game; and completes 86.3 per cent.

In addition, Marchisio is more ambitious in his passing, making 5.8 long balls per game compared to 2.95 for his teammate.

Il Principino is also useful in winning back possession, making twice as many interceptions per game as Khedira, while making around the same number of tackles.

However, the Old Lady may miss the attacking impetus and physicality provided by the German.

In this season’s Champions League, Khedira has run an average of 10,976 metres per game, over 2,000 metres more than Marchisio.

Granted, the Italian has played an average of 70 minutes compared to 88, but it does appear he provides less physicality.

In addition, while Khedira takes 1.3 shots per game, Marchisio only manages around half that, indicating that he provides less of a goalscoring threat.

Juve will therefore have to ensure that he and Pjanic don’t sit too deep, causing Paulo Dybala to come too deep for the ball and limiting his effectiveness.

