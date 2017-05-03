Allegri tinkers with Juve in Monaco

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Juventus will drop Juan Cuadrado against Monaco, moving Dani Alves into a more attacking role with Andrea Barzagli at right-back.

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Sami Khedira is suspended and Claudio Marchisio steps in, something that has been known for some time, while Marko Pjaca is the only injury absentee.

However, according to Mediaset Premium, Max Allegri is tinkering with the formation for the trip to the Stade Louis II tonight.

That is partly down to Cuadrado not being 100 per cent fit, as he has been struggling with a back problem lately.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Radamel Falcao running at them, Juve are opting to shore up in defence, specifically down the right flank.

Dani Alves was already bumped up to the Cuadrado-style attacking role during the closing stages of Juve’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta last Friday night.

The former Barcelona right-back is given more freedom to attack in that position.

Meanwhile, Barzagli would step in to complete the ‘BBC’ defence with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, but in a very static right-back role.

As the first leg is in France, Juventus want to shore up and put themselves in a better position to be decisive in the second leg in Turin.

Juventus (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

