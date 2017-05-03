Detroit to host Roma-PSG

By Football Italia staff

It is now confirmed that Roma and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in Detroit’s Comerica Park for the International Champions Cup on July 19.

The fixture had been announced last month, but the venue was yet to be locked down.

Both clubs have now named the home of the Detroit Tigers as the place to be on July 19 for the opening International Champions Cup match.

This will be the first ever professional football match played at Comerica Park.

Roma will then play Tottenham Hotspur on July 25 at Red Bull Arena and Juventus at the Gillette Stadium on July 30.

“We are excited to bring two of the best in international soccer to Comerica Park and The District Detroit as part of the ICC,” said Charlie Stillitano, chairman of Relevent Sports.

“Both Roma and PSG have achieved continued success in Italian and French football respectively and will be looking to add to their trophy case this summer. Showcasing the best that international soccer has to offer in a city so rich in sports history is a dream come true for our organisation.

“We look forward to hosting these clubs at Comerica Park to kick off the 2017 tournament and providing an atmosphere that the people of Detroit will absolutely want to be a part of.”

