Milan meet Atalanta and Kessie

By Football Italia staff

Milan are meeting with not only Franck Kessie’s agent, but also Atalanta directors in a bid to beat Roma to the €28m-rated midfielder.

It is well known that Roma had a deal with Atalanta for the Ivory Coast international midfielder worth €28m in January, but that it was postponed because the Bergamo club had already sold Roberto Gagliardini to Inter.

Just as the Giallorossi were preparing to complete the transfer, Milan dived in with their own offer and improved wages for €2.2m per season.

It had been reported that Milan directors Marco Fassone would meet with Kessie’s agent George Atangana today.

However, multiple witnesses to the meeting in Milan confirm they weren’t the only ones present, as Atalanta were also represented by director of sport Luigi Sartori and President Antonio Percassi.

This suggests Atalanta are more than open to accepting the Rossoneri proposal, as Kessie would prefer San Siro to the Stadio Olimpico.

