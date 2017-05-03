Line-ups: Monaco-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus introduce Claudio Marchisio for Sami Khedira, drop Juan Cuadrado and move up Dani Alves against Monaco’s Kylian Mbappé and Radamel Falcao.

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final kicks off at the Stade Louis II at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Max Allegri’s men knocked Monaco out of the tournament on their way to the 2015 Final, but that was a very different team.

With Leonardo Jardim at the helm and 18-year-old sensation Mbappé in attack, they are a fast-paced, young and very dangerous side who already eliminated Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappé, who many have compared to a young Thierry Henry, has scored five goals in the tournament so far, along with 14 in Ligue 1 on their way towards the French title.

He is partnered by a revitalised Falcao, the Colombian striker who has finally found his feet again after a devastating injury.

There were concerns for Monaco, as midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko does play for the first time since Friday’s accidental training ground collision with Kamil Glik, leaving him with a fractured nose.

Djibril Sidibé hasn’t played since undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis at the start of April, but he starts and Benjamin Mendy isn’t even fit enough for a place on the bench.

Injured Gabriel Boschilla and Guido Carrillo are in the stands, but old Italian war-horses Morgan De Sanctis and Andrea Raggi are on the bench.

Fatigue could become an issue eventually, as Monaco started their Champions League season in the play-off rounds.

Juventus conceded only two goals in the tournament so far this season and kept two clean sheets against Barcelona, despite the presence of Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

This is also an historic occasion, as it is Gigi Buffon’s 100th Champions League appearance for Juve.

Buffon marshals his defence again with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, but Max Allegri has been tinkering with his 4-2-3-1 formation.

Cuadrado is dropped, apparently in a tactical choice, with Dani Alves instead bumped up to the right side of that attacking trident with Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic behind Gonzalo Higuain.

Instead, Andrea Barzagli becomes the right-back, albeit a very static one that won’t be marauding forward. Monaco love to attack down the left with Thomas Lemar, though Benjamin Mendy is not 100 per cent fit.

Marchisio steps in for suspended Sami Khedira, partnering Miralem Pjanic.

Higuain is still waiting for his first goal in the Champions League knock-out rounds after three in the group stage.

Dybala has four Champions League goals this term, but curiously only one was scored away from home (in the 4-0 at Dinamo Zagreb in September).

Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani are the only long-term injury absentees.

These sides have met only four times before, all in the Champions League knock-out stages.

Juve won the first leg of the 1997-98 semi-final 4-1 at home and went through despite a 3-2 loss in Montecarlo.

In 2015, a lone Arturo Vidal penalty in Turin was the only goal to decide the quarter-finals.

Monaco: Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibé; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappé

Monaco bench: De Sanctis, Jorge, Raggi, Touré, Joao Moutinho, Cardona, Germain

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Pjanic; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Benatia, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Rincon, Lemina, Cuadrado

Ref: Lahoz (ESP)

