NEWS
Wednesday May 3 2017
U17: Kean strike beats Croatia
By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Moise Kean has given Italy their opening victory in the European Under-17 Championship, beating Croatia 1-0.

The 16-year-old sensation is the first player born in the current Millennium to have featured in the Champions League and Serie A, both in a Juve jersey.

Kean got the only goal of the game against hosts Croatia when he turned a defender inside out and placed a precise angled drive into the far bottom corner at the 78th minute.

The Azzurrini now lead their group alongside Spain on three points.

They will face Spain on May 6 and then Turkey on May 9, with the top two teams going into the quarter-finals.

Italy U-17: Ghidotti; Candela (Bellodi 52), Anzolin, Bettella, Campeol; Portanova, Rizzo Pinna (Biancu 74), Caligara, Visconti; Merola (Vignato 65), Kean

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies