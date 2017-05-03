U17: Kean strike beats Croatia

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Moise Kean has given Italy their opening victory in the European Under-17 Championship, beating Croatia 1-0.

The 16-year-old sensation is the first player born in the current Millennium to have featured in the Champions League and Serie A, both in a Juve jersey.

Kean got the only goal of the game against hosts Croatia when he turned a defender inside out and placed a precise angled drive into the far bottom corner at the 78th minute.

The Azzurrini now lead their group alongside Spain on three points.

They will face Spain on May 6 and then Turkey on May 9, with the top two teams going into the quarter-finals.

Italy U-17: Ghidotti; Candela (Bellodi 52), Anzolin, Bettella, Campeol; Portanova, Rizzo Pinna (Biancu 74), Caligara, Visconti; Merola (Vignato 65), Kean

