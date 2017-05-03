Marotta: 'Allegri pondered decisions'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta noted Max Allegri “decisions carefully pondered” after surprise changes against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final kicks off at the Stade Louis II at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

There were some surprises, as Juan Cuadrado is dropped with Dani Alves moved further forward and Andrea Barzagli introduced as right-back.

“Juventus is made up of an entire squad and not 11 players. They are evaluated throughout the week and the decisions are carefully pondered by the coaching staff,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“It was a very impressive Real Madrid (that beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 last night). Right now we are focused on tonight’s game and on Monaco.

“The other three semi-finalists are very different, but have their own strengths. Real Madrid are more prestigious and naturally won the tournament last season, so have a lot of quality.

“Monaco have emerged with a great campaign, though they certainly aren’t a flash in the pan, because they did well for several seasons in the Champions League. They have now taken on a more international mentality.”

Marotta was asked if Gonzalo Higuain will find the net for the first time in the Champions League knockout rounds this season.

“The important thing is that the team scores. I insist Higuain’s contribution is more than just goals. He is an excellent striker, a modern forward who doesn’t just finalise, but also supports the rest of the team and in that sense has always given fine performances.”

Juventus are nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table and will face Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final, but Marotta blanched when asked if they were following in Inter’s 2010 footsteps.

“Inter won the Treble, but Juventus have their own history and many trophies. While it would be very satisfying to get the Treble, we must remember that so far we haven’t won anything at all yet, so everything is very much premature.

“Monaco have gained an international mentality, just as Juventus got an even stronger international mentality, but above all we have grown in terms of quality with the players who were signed to raise the level.”

