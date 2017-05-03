HT: Higuain opens Monaco account

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain finished off a sensational team move to give Juventus the 1-0 half-time lead away to Monaco.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri entered the Stade Louis II for the first leg of this Champions League semi-final having conceded only two goals in the tournament. They faced 18-year-old sensational Kylian Mbappe, who had already helped eliminate Tottenham, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

Claudio Marchisio stepped in for suspended Sami Khedira, but Juan Cuadrado was surprisingly dropped, moving Dani Alves into an attacking role and Andrea Barzagli in a mutated 3-5-2. Djibril Sidibé hadn’t played since undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis at the start of April, but started with Tiemoué Bakayoko wearing a mask for his fractured nose. Benjamin Mendy was not even on the bench due to a muscular problem. Gigi Buffon marked his 100th Champions League appearance with Juventus, 106th overall.

Juve had an aggressive start but Gonzalo Higuain fell over when trying to reach a Paulo Dybala pass, then failed to get his head to a Dani Alves volleyed cross.

Mbappe sprung the offside trap after a corner, but the header was straight at Buffon. The teenager had a great chance on 16 minutes, getting his volley to a Nabil Dirar cross from six yards, but Buffon made a great save at the near post.

The hosts put together a period of pressure, Radamel Falcao’s header was fingertipped wide, but Higuain’s volley from a corner was neither shot nor assist.

Higuain seemed to be very wasteful, but he broke the deadlock with his first goal in the knockout round this season. It was a magnificent team move started in Juve’s own half with a Dybala back-heel flick, Higuain spread it for Dani Alves, the Brazilian back-heeled it into his path and Pipita stroked home the finish from 12 yards.

Monaco continued to have spells of possession and pressure, but only really caused concern after a Miralem Pjanic error.

Monaco 0-1 Juventus (Half-Time)

Higuain 29 (J)

Monaco: Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibé; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappé

Juventus: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Marchisio, Pjanic, Mandzukic, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain

Ref: Lahoz (ESP)

