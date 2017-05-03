Higuain: 'I work for the team'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain insisted he “works for the team, so the important thing was for Juventus to win” after his brace against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.

Both Pipita goals came from Dani Alves assists and he hadn’t found the net in the Champions League knockout rounds for Juve yet.

“I am happy, it’s an important game, a semi-final, we bring home a very important victory. Now we have Serie A and hope to win in Turin to get the Scudetto sealed as soon as possible,” Higuain told Mediaset Premium after the 2-0 victory.

“I always work hard and try to do my best. The important thing is to stay calm, but there is a second leg to play, Monaco are a strong side and we hope to reach the Final.

“I work for the team, the important thing was for Juventus to win and it would’ve been ok even if I hadn’t scored tonight, as long as Juve won.”

