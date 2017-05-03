Gonzalo Higuain insisted he “works for the team, so the important thing was for Juventus to win” after his brace against Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.
Both Pipita goals came from Dani Alves assists and he hadn’t found the net in the Champions League knockout rounds for Juve yet.
“I am happy, it’s an important game, a semi-final, we bring home a very important victory. Now we have Serie A and hope to win in Turin to get the Scudetto sealed as soon as possible,” Higuain told Mediaset Premium after the 2-0 victory.
“I always work hard and try to do my best. The important thing is to stay calm, but there is a second leg to play, Monaco are a strong side and we hope to reach the Final.
“I work for the team, the important thing was for Juventus to win and it would’ve been ok even if I hadn’t scored tonight, as long as Juve won.”
