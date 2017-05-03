Glik: 'Monaco proud of ourselves'

By Football Italia staff

Kamil Glik said Monaco are “proud of what we’ve done” in the Champions League and denied Benjamin Mendy was dropped against Juventus for disciplinary reasons.

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace for the 2-0 semi-final success ahead of next Tuesday’s trip to Turin.

“Juventus played their game and defended well. We created a couple of important chances, but were unable to convert them,” the former Torino defender told Mediaset Premium.

“Now the objective is to try to win Ligue 1 as soon as possible. We are going to Turin to play our game and obviously we’ll give our all. We are already proud of what we’ve done, because reaching the Champions League semi-final is important.”

Mendy was not even on the bench, fuelling reports that he had been dropped due to disciplinary reasons.

“He is an important player, a starter, but he had some problems during the week. We cannot risk losing such an important player seeing as the league title is up for grabs.”

