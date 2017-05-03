Mbappe': 'Monaco lacked experience'

By Football Italia staff

Kylian Mbappé admits Monaco “were lacking experience and weren’t clinical enough” in their 2-0 Champions League semi-final defeat to Juventus.

The 18-year-old sensation was the main danger man at the Stade Louis II, but was neutralised by the veteran defenders and 39-year-old goalkeeper Gigi Buffon.

“We were lacking experience, but above all weren’t clinical enough, because we did create scoring opportunities and just didn’t convert them,” Mbappé told BeIN Sports.

“On the other hand, Juventus had two clear-cut chances and scored two goals. We work every day to be ready to face big players, so this is a valuable learning experience and will help us to progress faster.

“Buffon made a couple of good saves tonight, we hope to score in the second leg.”

The decider for a place in the Champions League Final is next Tuesday at the Juventus Stadium.

