Chiellini: 'Juve fight best in the world'

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini felt Juventus could’ve done better in their 2-0 win away to Monaco, but now “feel ready to fight on level terms with the best in the world.”

The Bianconeri have one foot in the Champions League Final in Cardiff after conquering the Stade Louis II and keeping a clean sheet.

“Obviously 2-0 away from home is a big result,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We played the way we wanted to, neutralising their forward runs as much as possible, but in a Champions League semi-final there is always going to be danger and fortunately Gigi Buffon did a great job.

“We could’ve held the ball better and given superior service to our strikers, but overall it went well.

“We prepared the game trying to avoid counter-attacks when they robbed possession and to take away space from players like Mbappe, Lemar and Falcao who love to run into those gaps.

“For the most part we dealt with Monaco well, even if we weren’t perfect. We marked them well in the box, but if you press them and try not to let them counter, a team that reached the Champions League semi-final is still going to create some chances somewhere.

“Gigi was fundamental with two or three important saves.”

Juventus have been transformed since going to 4-2-3-1, a Max Allegri decision that was sparked by their defeat to Fiorentina in January.

“It took a while to get a better understanding of all the new players and the Coach found a way to get the best out of the individual characteristics of everyone in the squad.

“The Champions League has been an important growth process on a psychological level. Now we feel ready to fight it out on level terms with the best in the world, using our strengths.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more