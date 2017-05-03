Fabinho: 'Monaco can score in Turin'

By Football Italia staff

Fabinho has faith Monaco “can always score away from home with our attack” after a 2-0 Champions League semi-final defeat to Juventus.

“We played against a very experienced Juventus side, especially when it comes to playing in this tournament, and they were tactically much better set-out than Monaco,” the midfielder told BeIN Sports.

“Despite that, we still created quite a few scoring opportunities. We couldn’t get back into the game, perhaps because of that lack of experience.

“Juve were better on the night and deserved to win. We will try everything to turn this around in the second leg. We can always score away from home with our attack.”

