Jardim: 'Buffon was incredible'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Jardim maintains Gigi Buffon was “decisive” as Juventus conquered Monaco with “two or three incredible saves.”

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace in the 2-0 Bianconeri victory at the Stade Louis II, while the second leg of the Champions League semi-final is in Turin next Tuesday.

“I think that tonight Juventus dominated the first 15 minutes, then we balanced it out for the rest of the game,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“The team put in a good performance and I want to compliment my players for this game. This is football.

“It’s not easy for anyone to play against Juve. Kylian Mbappe couldn’t find the space and must learn to create it when it’s not there. Buffon made two or three incredible saves and was decisive in the Juventus victory.

“It’s difficult now, but we absolutely must believe in our chances of reaching the Final. The best way to have even a small chance will be to beat Nancy, an important match in Ligue 1, and give ourselves the confidence travelling to Turin.”

Was the absence of Benjamin Mendy due to a muscular problem particularly costly?

“It’s not the first time he hasn’t played.”

