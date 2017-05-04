‘Sassuolo don’t want to sell Berardi’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo President Giorgio Squinzi warns “we don’t intend to sell” Domenico Berardi this summer.

The forward has been heavily linked with both Juventus and Inter, having turned down the chance to move to Turin last summer.

It’s widely expected that this will be his last season with the Neroverdi, but the club’s owner says it’s not so cut and dry.

“Nothing has been decided for Domenico yet,” Squinzi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We’re waiting for the eventual offers. We’re talking about a real superstar, a champion.

“The core of the matter isn’t the baseline or our initial request, it’s that our intention is not to sell him. We want to keep Domenico and make him our big symbol, that’s beyond doubt. We’ll see what happens.

“Last summer the lad made a clear decision, he himself decided to stay at Sassuolo and declined the offer from Juventus.

“It wasn’t Sassuolo who managed to avoid the sale. As I’ve said, we don’t intend to sell him.

“If he says he’s decided to stay this year we will welcome him with open arms and we’ll be very, very happy. I repeat though, it’s early. We just have to wait.

“At the moment no-one is ahead. We’re firm on Juventus’ offer of a year ago, which didn’t take Berardi into consideration.

“I’d also add that the agreement with the Bianconeri with that famous right to buy doesn’t exist anymore. All the interested teams would start on par.

“I’ll only talk when there’s something concrete on the table, at the moment we don’t have any offers to evaluate.”

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco is another who has been linked with a move away from the Emilian side this summer.

“We believe very strongly in Eusebio, we’ve bet a lot on him. Our great confidence is reaffirmed by the fact we renewed his contract with a €3m penalty to let him go.

“That’s enough to explain our thinking, we definitely want to keep working with him.

“What does he want? You’d need to ask Di Francesco. If he stays that would be normal for us, what we had always thought of.

“For Sassuolo, the idea of saying goodbye has never come into consideration, we just have to wait.

“Am I confident? More than confident, I’d just say I’d be very happy if our Coach stayed together with Berardi.”

