‘Fiorentina Coach will be Italian’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino confirms the next Coach will be Italian, but defends Paulo Sousa.

The Viola lost to relegation strugglers Palermo at the weekend, causing fans to protest against the ownership and Sousa, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

“The Palermo game, just like the last 45 against Borussia will remain among the worst ever in my footballing history,” Corvino admitted on Radio Bruno.

“For me they were two terrible games because I thought of the disappointment of our fans, especially those who were in Sicily.

“Sousa? We’ve made some mistakes, he could have made some mistakes too just like the team has done.

“A total judgment has to be made though, but taking every aspect into account, not just individuals. Sousa has picked up more than 100 points in two seasons, we’ll make our evaluations at the end of the season.

“We want to create a Fiorentina with an Italian Coach, one who has technical values and mixes experience and youth.

“At the moment though we’re very focused on the present, even if we’re thinking about the future.”

Corvino also defended the summer transfer campain, and insists this hasn’t been a bad season.

“If you look at the points we’ve taken, it’s in line with previous seasons. It’s not a season to write off, I don’t think we won’t get into Europe or that we lost in Palermo because we lack one or two players.

“No-one is angry, we realise that we’ve taken 55 points. You can’t consider a season a failure just because you lose a decisive game.

“Sometimes a good run can take you into the Champions League whereas a missed goal takes you to eighth.

“We have 55 points, we’re in line with seasons where everything was fine. Judging this season as a failure is incorrect.

“We’re one point away from Inter, who are a team built to win the Scudetto, and a few from Milan. Atalanta have been a meteor, just as Sassuolo were [last season].

“This team has important values, so much so that we beat Roma, Juve and Inter.”

