Montella: ‘Milan distracted by closing’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella admits “something happened on a mental level after the closing”.

Last month, the sale of the Rossoneri to a Chinese consortium was finally completed but the team hasn’t won a game since.

“Inevitably, something happened on a mental level after the closing,” Montella admitted in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“For the majority of the season everyone had guaranteed the maximum concentration, and this is also assured on the part of the new owners.

“What has happened, on an unconscious level, is no-one’s fault. There’s been a major change and we need to find a new balance. These are normal, inevitable situations.

“Silvio Berlusconi? He hadn’t called me for the last three months, but on my part there is always the highest respect.

“My point of reference was [Adriano] Galliani, I always talked to and discussed with the executives who were between me and the ownership. I’ve never been able to call Berlusconi by going above Galliani.

“Maybe we’ve lost points because the President isn’t telling me the team anymore… joking aside, this Milan is holding onto the premise of a competitive season.

“The table, at the end, will always represent the values of a team. It’s not true that we don’t have objectives.

“It was and still is to get back into Europe, then we needed to create a basis for the future to give an Italian identity. Those objectives have been reached.

“The problems in attack? All my fault, obviously I concentrated more on the defensive phase since I’ve received so much criticism for my recklessness.

“In reality my objective has always been to give my by squad a winning style of play. This team, despite its defects, is appreciated by our fans and that’s an example of this. So I’m proud to train ‘my’ Milan.

“We need organisation, intuition and - of course - results. I want to see a lot of the lads who are here with me now in Milanello on July 1.

“I think with a few signings, those who are here today can do even better. A lot of my players have improved, their will and sacrifice has been seen, the young lads have done very well and I’m proud of them, regardless of our position in the table.

“The objective is definitely to reach the levels of Juventus, Roma, Napoli and Inter. The Nerazzurri have a lot of potential, despite what the table says.”

Montella got his start as the caretaker Coach of Roma, could he return to the Giallorossi one day?

“Training the youngsters was great preparation and allowed me to Coach a well-organised team like Catania, so I have no regrets.

“Could I go back to Roma? Anyone who has lived in the capital knows how difficult it is to break away, I still have my house there.”

