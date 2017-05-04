ADP: ‘Perfect Juventus performance’

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero believes they put in a “perfect performance” against Monaco in the Champions League last night.

The Bianconeri triumphed 2-0 at Stade Louis II, putting them firmly in the driving seat in the tie and heavy favourites to reach the final in Cardiff.

“Juve have shown that overall they’re the strongest team,” Del Piero told Sky.

“They remained lucid, focused, and played a perfect match. In times of difficulty, their individuals have proved to be very reliable, they’re deserving of this success.

“Dani Alves? I’d have been surprised if he didn’t play, he came to Turin to play in matches like this. He’s won a lot of trophies, he has experience and quality for European football.

“Along with [Gonzalo] Higuain he was the best on the pitch in Monte Carlo, but above all he’s always played these kind of matches with a lot of naturalness.

“As for Higuain, when a striker doesn’t score for three games people talk about a crisis, but Higuain was only missing that last step, that consecration, and now maybe it’ll allow him to get two goals in the other semi-final.

“He has great quality, and now he can prove it until the end.”

With Real Madrid beating Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the other semi-final, it appears we know the two teams who will vie for the trophy in Cardiff…

“As individuals, those at Real are very strong. They’ve done well to get [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric in recent years, investing a lot.

“They’re a team which can attack or hit you on the break, it’s not the team of Zidane the player. They have a lot of weapons at their disposal, but in a one-off game Juve have the quality to take on and beat Real.”

Paulo Dybala has been hailed as the heir to Del Piero, could he stay with the Old Lady for a similarly long time?

“That’s something to dream about, not avoid,” Del Piero replied.

“Turin, Juve, the stadium and the structure of the club means you can compete with the biggest teams, so from a sporting point of view there’s nothing lacking.

“You have to feel it in your heart, that’s what will make the difference. But he [Dybala] has always shown that he does everything in the best way.

“He does everything with the right spirit and without pulling back from anything. These are things I like a lot.”

