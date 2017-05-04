‘Juventus a losing team’

By Football Italia staff

Predrag Mijatovic calls Juventus “a serious team” but notes that they’re “losers” in Champions League finals.

Following the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win at Monaco in last night’s semi-final first leg, it appears likely that they will face Real Madrid in the final.

The last time the two sides met at that stage, Mijatovic scored the winner in a 1-0 triumph for Los Merengues, and he spoke to Cadena Ser about the potential final.

“Juve are a serious team,” the former striker said.

“They defend well and they have a lot of quality up-front. Both they and Real will be arriving at this appointment in good form, but Juve are a losing team in the Champions League [final] and every time Los Blancos play it they win.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more