Nedved: ‘Juventus want Schick’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus vice-President Pavel Nedved “can confirm that we’re interested” in Sampdoria’s Patrik Schick.

The striker has been impressive in his debut Serie A season, and his €25m release clause is attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

“I can confirm that we’re interested in him and certainly will continue to be,” Nedved told O2 TV of his fellow Czech.

“It depends on what he and his agent decide to do. Schick is a classic player who knows the best position to take up on the pitch and how to play in various roles.

“He has technique, speed and physicality, he has everything you need as a striker. The future is his, he just needs to keep his head right and if he does he’ll have a great career.

“He has everything to become the best.”

