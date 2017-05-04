Monchi: ‘I’ll persuade Spalletti’

By Football Italia staff

Monchi reiterates that Roma want to keep Luciano Spalletti for next season - “I want to convince him to stay”.

The Coach is out of contract at the end of the season, and so far he is yet to agree a new deal with the Giallorossi.

The new sporting director said at his Press conference yesterday that Spalletti was one of the seasons he came to Italy, and reiterated that in an interview with Radio Onda Cero.

“Roma have a Coach who I want to persuade to stay,” Monchi said.

“I want to win him over with my work. My wish is for Spalletti to stay at Roma, then if he decides to leave the club and I will decide what to do.

“Unai Emery? I heard from him not long ago. A month ago, knowing I was going to leave [Sevilla] he wanted to wish me good luck and have a chat.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about the Coach here, but I swear that we’re just friends and it was a call of one to the other to wish good luck.”

The former goalkeeper then discussed his new life in Italy, as well as his ambitions for the Lupi.

“I haven’t seen much of Rome yet, I live in a hotel near Trigoria which is about 30km from the city centre. I went out one night, I went to Trastevere.

“Rome is a beautiful city, the character of the Romans is similar to the Andalusians. I’m alone here now, but later my family will come over and life will be a bit more normal.

“The language is easily intelligible for we Spaniards, but I only speak a little bit of Italian at the moment, just the most common words.

“The Italian Press isn’t that different from the Spanish one, but Roma have huge resonance here. It’s the team of the capital, the Press room was full during my conference.

“There are many media outlets dedicated to the club; I’m thinking of the radio stations which only talk about Roma, 24 hours a day. “That’s one of the things which struck me the most. Then there’s the television, the newspapers…

“There was more of a sentimental relationship with Sevilla, here I’ll try to assimilate Roman culture, which is important to feel.

“It’s a big club, and now I want to be a professional sporting director. I hope one day there will be that sentimental connection, but I’m sure it’ll happen.

“Roma and Sevilla have a similar transfer strategy, they take the same type of players although the Giallorossi have a much bigger budget, almost twice that of Sevilla.

“Roma don’t take a finished product for €50m or €80m. Roma don’t go for [Miralem] Pjanic now he’s at Juve, they go for him before. They take Marquinhos from Brazil, not from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Compared to Sevilla though there’s more money, just look at the respective wage bills of the clubs.”

