‘Buffon not bothered by Ballon d’Or’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon’s agent says the Ballon d’Or “isn’t an obsession” for the Juventus man - “whether he deserves it is another matter…”

The Italy captain has never won the award, and wasn’t even nominated in 2015, despite winning the domestic double and reaching the Champions League final.

“For Buffon, the talking is always on the pitch, there isn’t much more to add,” Silvano Martina shrugged, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

“He’s a force of nature, even at 39 he still makes the difference like no other goalkeeper. He has qualities which I don’t see in any other number ones.

“The Ballon d’Or? If he wins it, he wins it. If he doesn’t win it, he doesn’t. It’s not an obsession for him, it doesn’t change anything in a career which speaks for itself.

“Then whether he deserves it is another matter…”

