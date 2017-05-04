Diego Maradona says he’d be Napoli Coach in the future “if the people wanted it”.
The Argentine is a hero in Naples, having inspired the Partenopei to two Scudetti and the UEFA Cup during his time as a player.
El Pipe d’Oro is still given a rapturous reception whenever he returns to Stadio San Paolo, and he’d be open to sitting on the bench one day.
“Would I Coach Napoli?” Maradona considered in an interview with Amici.
“If they people wanted it, yes.”
Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has long wanted to give Maradona a role with the club, but he is in dispute with the Italian government over a €39m tax bill.
