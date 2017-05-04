Valeri for Turin derby

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Valeri will referee Saturday’s Derby della Mole between Juventus and Torino.

The Bianconeri are going for their sixth Scudetto in a row, and can all-but seal it with with a win over their city rivals.

Max Allegri’s side are nine points clear with 12 to play for, so a win on Saturday would mean they’d have to lose all of the subsequent three fixtures, with Roma winning all of their games, to be denied the title.

Today the AIA has announced that Valeri will be the man in the middle for the clash, having officiated the Old Lady’s 3-1 Coppa Italia win over Napoli.

Elsewhere, Nicola Rizzoli will oversee Roma’s must-win trip to Milan, with Piero Giacomelli entrusted with Napoli-Cagliari.

Serie A Week 35 referees:

Chievo-Palermo - Marco Serra

Empoli-Bologna - Gianpaolo Calvarese

Genoa-Inter - Antonio Damato

Juventus-Torino - Paolo Valeri

Lazio-Sampdoria - Paolo Mazzoleni

Milan-Roma - Nicola Rizzoli

Napoli-Cagliari - Piero Giacomelli

Pescara-Crotone - Carmine Russo

Sassuolo-Fiorentina - Claudio Gavillucci

Udinese-Atalanta - Marco Di Bello

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more