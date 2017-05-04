‘Alves better than at 25’

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves’ agent says the Juventus full-back is “even better than he was at 25”.

The Brazilian assisted two goals in last night’s 2-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League, having joined on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer.

“In my opinion, Dani Alves is even better than he was at 25,” Dinorah Santa Ana told Tuttomercatoweb.

“That’s where professionalism comes in, because he takes it all into account, from training to sleeping. His future is on the pitch.

“I’m not surprised by his performance, and I certainly don’t agree that only now he’s been excellent. Of course each game has its own story, but even at the start of the season he played very well.

“Dani wanted Juventus, and he’s brought his winning mentality. He’s a champion, and he’s come to win everything possible.

“The Champions League final is one step away, there’s the Coppa Italia to win and the League is very close.

“Barcelona? The past is the past, the present and the future is Juventus. All I’ll say is that Dani was always professional at Barcelona, and he’s grateful to a club which helped him grow a lot.”

