Zamp: ‘No problem for Palermo closing’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini assures the delay to Palermo’s sale is only bureaucracy - “Berlusconi took a year…”

The former Rosanero President has stepped down in favour of Paul Baccaglini, and is in the process of selling his shares to an Italian-American consortium.

However, the deal has so far not been closed, meaning that the 75-year-old is still technically the owners of the Sicilian club.

“It’s a matter of the bureaucratic times of the banks,” Zamparini said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“[Silvio] Berlusconi took a year [to sell Milan], I hope to do it in a month. If Baccaglini hadn’t arrived we’d have put another program in place.”

