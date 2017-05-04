Toldo: ‘Buffon always improving’

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Toldo puts Gianluigi Buffon’s longevity down to “his constant desire to improve”.

The Juventus goalkeeper played his 100th Champions League match last night in the 2-0 win over Monaco, and has been playing in Serie A for over 20 years.

“We were together for six or seven seasons,” Toldo explained to Tuttomercatoweb.

“What has to be underlined is his great concentration, in every game, in every phase of the game. He wants the objective at all costs, you can see it in his face.

“He always has the maximum competitive spirit, and that’s how it should be.

“His longevity? There’s no real secret, but I guess it’s all about his constant desire to improve. It’s that desire which keeps you going.

“That’s how I think it is, and it seems to me that he has also said that.”

