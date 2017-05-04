Albiol: ‘Napoli getting closer’

By Football Italia staff

Raul Albiol believes Napoli are “making important strides” and predicts “next year we’ll be closer to Juventus”.

The Partenopei finished second last season, nine points behind the Bianconeri, and currently lie 10 points behind in third.

Despite the gap appearing to be larger, however, the centre-back believes he and his teammates are improving year-on-year.

“Against Inter we managed to control the full game without giving anything to them,” Albiol pointed out on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We have to continue this way, try to win our last four games and then we’ll see. We want to avoid the [Champions League] preliminary because it’s always difficult to get through.

“We’re making important strides over the years, and if we continue in this way next year we’ll be closer to Juventus.

“To win the Scudetto we’ll need more than 90 points, so we have to think about that.”

Albiol also discussed the Champions League, as it looks like being a Real Madrid-Juventus final.

“Playing in that competition with Napoli was beautiful, it’s a shame we went out against Real Madrid, but the experience helped us grow.

“The final? It’s obvious if that’s the final I’d prefer my former Real Madrid teammates to win it. Now that we’re out, I’m cheering for Real.

“I hope they can win this trophy for the 12th time.”

Napoli face Cagliari at the weekend, and the Spaniard warns that it won’t be an easy game.

“They’ve had a good season, they’re a team that scores a lot of goals, they’ll come here without any pressure.

“So we’ll have to be careful, but we want to win and get the three points.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more