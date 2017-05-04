Joao Mario: ‘Rumours have no effect’

By Football Italia staff

Inter midfielder Joao Mario insists he won’t be leaving in the summer - “we players can’t be distracted”.

There have been rumours that the Portuguese international could be among those leaving in the summer, despite the fact he signed just last summer.

“I try to look ahead and improve,” Joao Mario told Premium Sport.

“Then I respect decisions, but my mentality is to just concentrate on my work and my attitude, I’m just thinking about doing my best here in Italy.

“I know the club made an important investment to bring me here.

“The rumours? I think we players can’t be distracted, the club have to talk about these things.”

