Roma meet Atalanta for Kessie

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly met with Atalanta to discuss Franck Kessié, but his agent wasn’t present.

The midfielder is the subject of a transfer tussle between the Giallorossi and Milan, with the latter offering €28m, plus wages of €2.2m per year.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Claudio Laudisa, the capital club met with the Orobici today to try and push a deal forward.

However, Kessié’s agent George Atangana wasn’t present, as it’s believed he prefers the offer from the Rossoneri.

