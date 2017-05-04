NEWS
Thursday May 4 2017
Roma meet Atalanta for Kessie
By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly met with Atalanta to discuss Franck Kessié, but his agent wasn’t present.

The midfielder is the subject of a transfer tussle between the Giallorossi and Milan, with the latter offering €28m, plus wages of €2.2m per year.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Claudio Laudisa, the capital club met with the Orobici today to try and push a deal forward.

However, Kessié’s agent George Atangana wasn’t present, as it’s believed he prefers the offer from the Rossoneri.

