Coppa Italia final on May 17?

By Football Italia staff

The Lega Serie A has confirmed that the Coppa Italia final will be played on May 17 if Juventus reach the Champions League final.

The match between the Bianconeri and Lazio is scheduled for Friday June 2, but the Champions League final will be played in Cardiff the following day.

Given that Juve won 2-0 away at Monaco in their semi-final last night, it seems likely that they will be involved in that match.

The Lega Serie A has today released information about the final round of ticket sales and notes that the game will be played on June 2 “or, in the case of Juventus qualifying for the Champions League final, May 17”.

