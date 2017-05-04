NEWS
Thursday May 4 2017
‘Torino meant passion and redemption’
By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio remembers il Grande Torino - “a source of pride for all football fans”.

Today marks the anniversary of the Superga air disaster, in which the entire squad was killed in a plane crash as they returned from a friendly match with Benfica.

“To remember is the duty of everyone,” Tavecchio said in a statement.

“Il Grande Torino represented Italy not just in football but also as a symbol of passion and redemption. They were a source of pride for all football fans.

“They made people dream and cry as they embodied sporting values which are still relevant today.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies