‘Torino meant passion and redemption’

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio remembers il Grande Torino - “a source of pride for all football fans”.

Today marks the anniversary of the Superga air disaster, in which the entire squad was killed in a plane crash as they returned from a friendly match with Benfica.

“To remember is the duty of everyone,” Tavecchio said in a statement.

“Il Grande Torino represented Italy not just in football but also as a symbol of passion and redemption. They were a source of pride for all football fans.

“They made people dream and cry as they embodied sporting values which are still relevant today.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more