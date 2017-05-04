Buffon: ‘Superga vandalism inhumane’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon condemns the “inhumane” vandalism of the Superga monument to il Grande Torino.

Today marks the anniversary of the plane crash which killed the Granata’s greatest ever side, who had won five Scudetti in a row.

Yesterday though, it emerged that someone had vandalised the road up to the monument which stands on the site of the tragedy.

“On a beautiful post-victory day, my thoughts are with our Toro cousins,” Buffon wrote on his Facebook page.

“With their fans, and those glorious players who brought pride to the nation and to the Granata faithful.

“Eternal honour to you, the champions of the Grande Torino, and forgive those who are guilty of unqualifiable acts, which deride or disrespect you even today after almost 70 years have passed.

“The dead are the dead, and are not bothering anyone. They must be left in peace and respected.

“The dead have wives, children and grandchildren and to inflict on them a terrible second suffering, beyond what they have already suffered, is inhumane.

“Rivarly, tribalism, sport… Life gives you a lot of feelings, some of them noble and some of them maybe a little less so.

“But when you write indecorous or inappropriate banners, probably without full awareness, you are more dead than the dead.

“To see our 39 angels of Heysel tortured even today provokes anger and disgust in me, don’t let us succumb to the same faults.

“We are men, we need to distinguish ourselves if we want to sow something lasting and constructive for humanity which is plagued.

“We can’t be content to be mediocre and vile just to make up for a slight in the here and now.

“In some situations it’s better to be a victim than to be the tormentors, because the tormentors will be condemned by life to crawl through the Hell of their vacuous existence.

“The victims will suffer in the moment, but then they will realise that being different from their tormentors will give them the strength and security to base their lives on authentic values and become bearers of beauty, conscience, respect and loyalty; without foreclosing on any competition or rivalry.

“Juve fans, I turn to you because I know that I can after all that we’ve shared together.

“Juve fans, allow me to be really proud of you because if we think about and really believe in what ‘lo stile Juve’ represents, and the absolute values which characterise us, it’s inconceivable to traduce and violate the feelings of those who have suffered and are still suffering.

“We do not insult affection, sentiments and memories.

“A hug to all of those who believe that even - and especially - in sports, it’s necessary to be men of honour.

“Today, tomorrow, always and forever: fino alla fine.”

