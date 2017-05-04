Sacchi: ‘Juventus are a machine’

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi praises “extraordinary” Juventus, describing them as “a machine”.

The Bianconeri won 2-0 away to Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final last night, meaning they have one foot in the Cardiff final.

“They’re doing something extraordinary, they really are a machine,” Sacchi marvelled on Radio 24.

“A machine which completely annihilates the opponent until they’re rendered lifeless, almost nothing. The last thing happened last night with Monaco.

“The succeed in football the most important thing is the club, the club is more important than the team, just as the team is more important than the individual.

“On this scale, there have been some players who have missed out in respect of the Coach, names like [Stephan] Lichtsteiner, [Paulo] Dybala, [Mario] Mandzukic.

“The same for [Gonzalo] Higuain and at the end [Leonardo] Bonucci. The leadership, the club and Allegri made a really hard choice, a very difficult one in our country, that the rules are the same for everyone and so they punished Bonucci before the Porto game, which seemed a really difficult match.

“When I was there a week later, Leonardo told me: ‘The choice by the club made me understand a lot of things, I was wrong and it taught a lot of things to the squad as well’. Order was restored.

“So besides other things there are the ideas, the work, the commitment, the group and the energy. When you have such a strong drive, the body exceeds its physical and intellectual limits.”

Real Madrid won 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final, so barring dramatic collapses from their side, it’s likely to be a Madrid-Juve final.

“Despite [Zinedine] Zidane’s wisdom, Real Madrid can’t play defensively and I think that’s the ideal situation for Juventus, who have the determination of those who have never won the Champions League.

“That’s why I think Real Madrid will really have to come up with a masterpiece, if not the Bianconeri are favourites.”

