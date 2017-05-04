Conte agent: ‘Inter? Ask him…’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte’s agent “would prefer not to say anything” about Inter, as it’s up to the Chelsea manager to decide his future.

The former Italy CT has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri, as it’s thought owners Suning Group have made him their number one target.

Conte has taken the Blues to the brink of the Premier League title, however, and is unlikely to leave after just one season.

“Inter? I’d prefer not to say anything, because it’s up to Antonio to decide,” Federico Pastorello told Sky.

“He has a two-year contract and Chelsea are happy to keep him.”

Pastorello was also asked about Luciano Spalletti’s situation at Roma, as he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

“I’ve always liked him a lot, many years ago he also spoke to Chelsea but it never came to anything.

“He’s doing an amazing job at Roma and to stay he’ll need guarantees about being able to succeed and finish higher than second place, which is the maximum which can be achieved with the players available right now.

“That said, he remains one of the Italian Coaches who would do best abroad…”

