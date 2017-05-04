Del Piero: ‘Totti, finish with a smile’

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Del Piero hopes Francesco Totti can end his Roma career “with a big smile and the farewell he deserves”.

It was announced yesterday that this will be Er Pupone’s final season with the Giallorossi, the club where he spent his entire career.

Comparisons have been drawn with the end of Del Piero’s time with Juventus, as the Bianconeri decided not to offer him a new contract beyond the 2011-12 season.

“There have been precedents, [Luciano] Spalletti spoke in one way and the club another,” Pinturicchio pointed out in an interview with Sky.

“I think this is a moment of great reflection for Francesco, and definitely a bit of frustration because he hasn’t played much compared to last year.

“Is it like my situation? Mine was a silence which contained so many things, above all suffering for what I was going to do soon.

“There’s definitely an analogy between myself and Francesco. Maybe not to the extent people think, we’re in two different situations and he’s a different age than I was. I also hadn’t fought with my Coach in the newspapers.

“But the story of having seen a whole career in the same shirt, and done it with so much love - that’s where the analogies lie. 20 years are a lot.

“He’ll remain in the eyes and the hearts of the Romanisti as their symbol, as the ‘King of Rome’ regardless of his decision on his future.

“I hope he can finish with a big smile and the farewell he deserves for what he has been and is to Roma; as a friend, a former Italy teammate and a football fan.”

