Lazio unveil Coppa Italia Final shirt

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have revealed the special edition jersey they will wear against Juventus in the Coppa Italia Final.

The game will be moved to May 17 if Juve reach the Champions League Final, otherwise it’ll remain as planned on Friday June 2.

It is hosted by the Stadio Olimpico, which is where the Aquile regularly play their home fixtures anyway.

Only 2,017 of these jerseys will be produced and they can be bought this month.

The design is based on the current away strip, but with the tricolor sleeve representing the Italian flag and the Coppa Italia logo.

There is also a celebratory patch marking the Coppa Italia Final, albeit without a date.

This will be the ninth Coppa Italia Final for Lazio, who have won six editions from 1958 to 2013.

Image via sslazio.it

