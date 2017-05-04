Gonzalo Rodriguez 'free agent soon'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina captain Gonzalo Rodriguez “has not signed for any other club, but he has been contacted by Italian, Spanish and German sides.”

The defender will be out of contract at the end of June after turning down an extension at the Stadio Franchi.

“(Fiorentina director Pantaleo) Corvino proposed an extension that would cut his current wages by 25 per cent,” agent Jose Raul Iglesias told Voci di Sport.

“We told him to give us the salary he earns right now – not one Euro less. We have not signed for any other club, but I will admit we have been contacted by various intermediaries representing Italian, Spanish and German sides.

“I told all them the same thing – in a few months Gonzalo will be a free agent. Rodriguez is wanted by many clubs. If he doesn’t stay in Florence, I expect he hopes to remain in Italy, as he is very happy here and his wife and children are Italian.

“The important thing is that he receives an interesting offer from a team with enticing sporting targets, such as to challenge for entry into the Champions League.”

Rodriguez just turned 33 and has been at Fiorentina since 2012, having previously played for San Lorenzo and Villarreal.

