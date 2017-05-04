Szczesny 'optimistic' for second place

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny is “optimistic” that Roma can retain second place ahead of Napoli and get automatic Champions League qualification.

Last season they finished third behind the Partenopei and were knocked out by Porto in the preliminary round, so understand all too well the importance of this spot.

“After 34 games, we are one point ahead. There’s very little difference, but it’s there,” the goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia.

“It is a minimal gap, but we can maintain it. Considering the quality of our squad, I think we can earn 12 points in the last four rounds. We can finish second, I am optimistic.”

The gap was reduced last week when Roma lost the Derby della Capitale, 3-1 to city rivals Lazio.

“When you lose an important game like the Derby, there is always disappointment,” confessed Szczesny.

“It is a defeat that hurts, but we must continue preparing for the next test. The next match is always the most important for me.”

