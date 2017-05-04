Mancini: 'Balotelli should be Ronaldo'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini and Mario Balotelli joked about their time together at Inter and Manchester City. “Mario should’ve been at the level of Ronaldo.”

The pair spoke live on TMW Radio this evening, the striker on the phone from Nice.

“When we won the Premier League title with Manchester City is my happiest memory of Mancini,” said SuperMario.

“Having said that, I have many memories of the Coach, both at Inter and Manchester City, mostly of him telling me off!

“I had a few problems over the last two seasons and played really badly. Now I am back on track, let’s say.”

Mancini has always had a paternal rapport with Balotelli and continued that in the interview.

“Mario is a really good kid, but a bit ruled by his instinct. Apart from when he does something daft… but those can happen when you’re young.

“He has so much quality that, when he started, he should’ve been at the level of Ronaldo. If he isn’t there now, then at least some of that is his own fault.

“Now he is 26 years old and can do a little more.”

