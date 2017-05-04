Kessie to choose: Roma or Milan

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie must reportedly now decide between Roma and Milan, as the Giallorossi raised their personal terms for the Atalanta star.

The 20-year-old midfielder is already a full Ivory Coast international nicknamed the ‘new Yaya Toure’ and had been linked to numerous clubs in England, France and Spain.

The race now seems to be down to just two, as Roma already had a €28m deal with Atalanta in January, but Milan dived in over the last few days and agreed personal terms with the player.

According to multiple reports including Sky Sport Italia, today Roma directors met with Atalanta (but not Kessie’s agent) to discuss the situation.

Their offer remains €25m plus €3m bonuses for the transfer fee, with the salary increased to €1.8m per year plus bonuses.

It is effectively even with Milan’s proposal, so now Kessie must choose between the two clubs based on their sporting projects.

This is where the Rossoneri could have the upper hand, as although they will struggle to qualify for the Europa League, they do have Coach Vincenzo Montella firmly in place and new Chinese owners ready to invest heavily.

Roma are still not sure whether Luciano Spalletti will remain next season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more