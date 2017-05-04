Khedira: 'I learned so much at Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira feels he has “improved a great deal at Juventus” and praised his teammates for a “perfect” Champions League semi-final with Monaco.

The German midfielder was suspended for the 2-0 first leg victory at the Stade Louis II last night, but will return on Tuesday at the Juventus Stadium.

“It was a perfect result in Monaco,” Khedira told Jtv, the club’s official television station.

“If you score two goals away from home, it’s splendid, and that happened thanks to our great champions like Gigi Buffon, Gonzalo Higuain and Dani Alves. In games like this, it’s important to have players of that calibre on your side.

“However, we must score again in the second leg. We are in the same situation as in the Round of 16 against Porto and know full well that assuming we’re already qualified is the worst mistake we could make.

“We are well-prepared and focused, as we proved against Barcelona. It’ll be a difficult night, but we want to get through to the Final.”

If Juventus do reach Cardiff, it’s likely their opponents will be Khedira’s former teammates Real Madrid.

“The last period in Madrid was not easy for me, the first season at Juve was good, but not like this term. I can say that I have improved a great deal at Juventus, both tactically and off the field by learning a new mentality and culture.

“The combination of character, quality and creativity is positive for me and that runs through the squad. We are a team that unites psychological and tactical characteristics, capable of defending and attacking, finding the right combinations and pathways.

“We are all working in the same direction, we have the same sensations and are a very united group.”

