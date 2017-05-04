Khedira: 'Allegri one of the best'

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira believes Max Allegri is “one of the best Coaches in circulation” and Juventus “have the same dream as our fans” for the Treble.

The Bianconeri are nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table, will play Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final and won the first leg of the Champions League semi-final 2-0 away to Monaco last night.

“All victories are important for me, but the most important is the next…” Khedira told Jtv. You can read the rest of that interview here.

“We have the same dream as our fans, but we are not dreamers, and to go all the way in every tournament we need to work hard.

“This weekend the Turin Derby is a sort of match-point for the Scudetto. If we win, then it’s practically done, even if Roma play Milan the day after. The Coppa Italia is also tough against Lazio, a side who we beat twice and want to overcome for a third time this season.”

Khedira is thoroughly impressed with the tactical reshuffle by Allegri, who changed again last night with Dani Alves in a more advanced role and an apparent three-man defence.

“Allegri is a very intelligent Coach. He has the ability to keep us always focused on the game that is yet to come, even after nights like Monaco.

“He always finds the right solutions and substitutions, knows how to read the game and understand what’s happening in various moments of the match.

“Allegri is one of the best Coaches in circulation.”

The Bianconeri had found extraordinary form since switching to a 4-2-3-1 system with Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic supporting Gonzalo Higuain.

“Before changing the system, I felt that we had great players, but the combination wasn’t yet perfect. Then we moved to this shape, with Mandzukic who works so hard and Higuain has more space,” continued Khedira.

“We are more confidence and we know, for example with the quality of the wide men, that we can change players while maintaining the same system.”

