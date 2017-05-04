Romagnoli still out for Milan

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli is increasingly unlikely to recover in time for Milan’s match against his former club Roma on Sunday night.

The defender has missed the last two games due to a knee injury and was hoping to be ready for the San Siro clash.

However, he once again trained separately from the rest of the squad today and it’s becoming very difficult to see him in the starting XI at the weekend.

Ignazio Abate and Giacomo Bonaventura are out for the rest of the season, while midfielder Juraj Kucka is suspended.

Gabriel Paletta is expected to partner Cristian Zapata in central defence, though Mattia De Sciglio and Jose Sosa return from their bans.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more