Milan seek Ajax hitman Dolberg

By Football Italia staff

Milan have set their sights on Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg, but the 19-year-old’s agent insists he “hasn’t talked to any Italian clubs yet.”

He already has one senior cap for Denmark and scored 20 goals with eight assists in 44 competitive games for Ajax this season.

Dolberg also found the net in last night’s 4-1 Europa League semi-final victory over Olympique Lyonnais.

Milan are joining in the list of clubs around Europe who are interested in the teenager for next term.

Dolberg was essentially the replacement at the Amsterdam Arena for Arkadiusz Milik after the transfer to Napoli.

“I haven’t talked to any Italian clubs yet,” his agent told Sport Mediaset.

The price-tag on his head is already believed to be in the region of €25m.

