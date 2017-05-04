Inter to pay €60m for Lindelof?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are prepared to pay Victor Lindelof’s €60m release clause over five years, but Benfica want it in three, claims A Bola.

The 22-year-old Swede is widely considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe right now and with immense potential for the future.

In March he signed a new contract to June 2021, including a release clause for €60m.

According to Portuguese site A Bola, Inter have approached Benfica with an offer to pay the full release clause spread out over five years.

The response from Benfica is that they want the sum paid off within three years.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with Lindelof, but are so far unwilling to go above €45m.

Inter are not new to spending huge sums on players from the Portuguese League, as last summer they paid €40m for Sporting CP midfielder Joao Mario.

