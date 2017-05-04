Keita prefers Milan to Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sensation Keita Balde Diao would prefer to join Milan rather than Juventus to guarantee regular first team football.

The 22-year-old Senegal international’s contract is due to expire in June 2018 and a summer sale is likely.

This season he has scored 13 Serie A goals with three assists, but mostly came off the bench for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

While in England there were reports today that Keita had given the all-clear to Juventus for a summer switch, the view in Italy is different.

Tired of sitting on the Lazio bench and being considered an impact substitute, Mediaset Premium insist Keita would prefer Milan to guarantee regular first team football.

He started out in the Barcelona youth academy and joined Lazio’s youth team in July 2011.

