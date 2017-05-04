Mancini: 'No to Roma and Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini explained why he keeps getting linked with the Roma job, an unlikely return to Inter, his row with Gianluca Vialli and VAR technology.

The Coach sat down with TMW Radio to discuss several aspects of his career, starting with the consistent rumours he’s meeting Roma directors.

“The reason is that I live in Rome, about 200 metres away from the office of Roma lawyers. The hairdresser I go to is right across the road from there. So they keep taking my picture to suggest I’m going to Roma,” he explained.

Would Mancini return to Inter for a third time after walking away just two weeks before the start of the season?

“It would seem frankly difficult. Many things would have to change. In order to rebuild a team, it takes time, with mistakes and moments of difficulty. Despite the negative results, Inter aren’t missing much before they can challenge for the title.

“It could all happen next year. In terms of mentality, Juventus remain the team to beat.”

Who is the best player Mancini ever trained?

“It’s difficult when you’ve worked with so many. Diego Simeone was at the top in every sense during his time at Lazio. Seba Veron, Yaya Toure, David Silva… it’s tough to pick one.”

Going back over his past, Mancio talked about the bond with his former Sampdoria and Italy teammate Vialli.

“Once we had a row and didn’t speak to each other for a week. It was about something stupid, really, but we spent 10 years living together practically 24 hours a day.

“Then in a game I kicked the ball at his head and it went into the net. We made up straight away. We were fortunate to be in the same squad, we were a group of young lads at Samp and had fun.”

Serie A will introduce Video Assistant Referee technology from the 2017-18 campaign, but Mancini is not a fan.

“I am old-style. Maybe stop play to see if it’s offside, but when it comes to a foul, you find 10 different opinions of the same incident replayed on television every night, so how do you decide then?

“They are trying to introduce too many new things to make it more spectacular and have fewer mistakes, but football is full of mistakes. At the end of the day, all people want to know is the result.”

