Zaza torn between Juve and Morata

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza admits he can’t decide whether to support Juventus or his “brother” Alvaro Morata’s Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The first leg semi-final results suggest the Final in Cardiff will be between these two giants, as Real crushed Atletico Madrid 3-0 and Juve earned a 2-0 away win at Monaco.

“If that is the Final, I don’t think I will go to see the game,” Zaza told Radio Onda Cer.

“As an Italian, I would cheer on Juventus, where I have many friends and Italy teammates, but my brother Morata plays for Real Madrid. It’s a difficult choice. I hope Morata scores.”

Zaza is now settling down in Spain with Valencia, even though his transfer was initially thrown into doubt.

“Cesare Prandelli called me in December and I immediately accepted. After Prandelli left the club, I was somewhat taken aback. I thought the negotiations had been abandoned, but instead the directors called me the day after and urged me to accept.

“Regardless of Prandelli, I wanted to come here. My move was complicated, then once I arrived in Madrid at 5am, I realised that my luggage had gone missing. It was not a good start.

“Next season we have to do even better, because our current position does not respect the value of Valencia. We don’t want to take our fans for a ride, but we should try to challenge for Europe.”

