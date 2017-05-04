Simone Zaza admits he can’t decide whether to support Juventus or his “brother” Alvaro Morata’s Real Madrid in the Champions League.
The first leg semi-final results suggest the Final in Cardiff will be between these two giants, as Real crushed Atletico Madrid 3-0 and Juve earned a 2-0 away win at Monaco.
“If that is the Final, I don’t think I will go to see the game,” Zaza told Radio Onda Cer.
“As an Italian, I would cheer on Juventus, where I have many friends and Italy teammates, but my brother Morata plays for Real Madrid. It’s a difficult choice. I hope Morata scores.”
Zaza is now settling down in Spain with Valencia, even though his transfer was initially thrown into doubt.
“Cesare Prandelli called me in December and I immediately accepted. After Prandelli left the club, I was somewhat taken aback. I thought the negotiations had been abandoned, but instead the directors called me the day after and urged me to accept.
“Regardless of Prandelli, I wanted to come here. My move was complicated, then once I arrived in Madrid at 5am, I realised that my luggage had gone missing. It was not a good start.
“Next season we have to do even better, because our current position does not respect the value of Valencia. We don’t want to take our fans for a ride, but we should try to challenge for Europe.”
